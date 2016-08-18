Save over 35% with this Spanish back to school booklet bundle! The 6 booklets included in the bundle are:
Spanish Alphabet Sketch and Color Booklet
Spanish Numbers Bilingual Coloring Booklet
Spanish Numbers 10 - 20 Bilingual Coloring Booklet
Spanish Class Objects Emergent Reader Booklets
Spanish Colors Emergent Reader Booklets
Spanish First Week of School Emergent Reader Booklets
Each booklet contains at least 8 pages: a title page and 7 additional pages. Both numbers booklet sets contain 3 versions of the booklets: Spanish bubble letter numbers with English, Spanish bubble letter numbers with digits next to the English word, and Spanish bubble letter numbers with digits only. Suggestions for using the booklets and an assembly instruction page are also included.
Students first read and cut out the vocabulary booklets containing text and clip art illustrations. They then sketch and create their own versions of the booklets using the text only template. Your students will have fun sharing their creations with family and friends which will help reinforce their language learning!
The illustration version can be projected in class to present, review and practice pronunciation of the vocabulary words. The text only version can be projected onto the Smart Board and students can draw pictures on the Smart Board that correspond to the text.
The booklet pages can also be used as flashcards by folding under the text, and they are helpful additions to Spanish interactive notebooks.
Each booklet contained in this set is also available individually on TES. Individual booklets sell for $2.25 - $3.00 each so purchasing this bundle offers a significant savings!
60 pages
Created: Aug 18, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
