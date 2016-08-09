Students practice 10 different chores verbs and 10 different cleaning materials, plus tener que + infinitive. Included in the download:



1. 10 English to Spanish questions containing a either Who has or Where is/are with one or more household materials used when doing chores. Examples of the household materials are trapo, escoba, cubo, plumero, plancha, esponja, and aspiradora. After each question, there is a sentence starting with Tengo que plus a chore verb. A sample of both is "Who has the vacuum cleaner? I have to vacuum the basement carpet."



2. 10 English to Spanish household material translations



3. Word bank with household materials (on student worksheet)



4. Page with a list of the verbs used, copied 3/page for paper saving student handouts



5. Answer key



3 pages