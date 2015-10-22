Spanish Christmas in School Poem - Casi Es la Navidad - This take-off from "Twas the Night Before Christmas", is a fun activity to use in the weeks leading up to the Christmas/winter holiday. It has the same cadence as Clement Clarke Moore's famous poem but focuses on students in the classroom just before Christmas and the new year instead of the atmosphere in and outside of a home on Christmas Eve. Unmotivated students jumping on desks suddenly begin working to prepare for the new year which gets their Spanish teacher very excited.



Included in the 5 page download:

1. Poem in Spanish and English - full page for class presentation

2. Poem in Spanish and English - full page, but Spanish is close version

3. Poem in Spanish only - full page with lines on half so students can translate the Spanish to English

4. Poem in English only - full page with lines on half so students can translate English to Spanish

5. Poem in Spanish and English copied to per page for student handouts One page is for presenting in class and the other contains 2 poems per page for student handouts.