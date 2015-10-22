Spanish Christmas in School Poem - Casi Es la Navidad - This take-off from "Twas the Night Before Christmas", is a fun activity to use in the weeks leading up to the Christmas/winter holiday. It has the same cadence as Clement Clarke Moore's famous poem but focuses on students in the classroom just before Christmas and the new year instead of the atmosphere in and outside of a home on Christmas Eve. Unmotivated students jumping on desks suddenly begin working to prepare for the new year which gets their Spanish teacher very excited.
Included in the 5 page download:
1. Poem in Spanish and English - full page for class presentation
2. Poem in Spanish and English - full page, but Spanish is close version
3. Poem in Spanish only - full page with lines on half so students can translate the Spanish to English
4. Poem in English only - full page with lines on half so students can translate English to Spanish
5. Poem in Spanish and English copied to per page for student handouts One page is for presenting in class and the other contains 2 poems per page for student handouts.
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 22, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .
Other resources by this author
Spanish ER & IR Verbs Conjugation Chart - 14 Regular Verbs
- (1)
- $2.50
Spanish Affirmative and Negative Words with Stem Changes Verbs
- (0)
- $2.50
Spanish Superlative Adjectives Sentence Translations
- (0)
- $2.50
Popular paid resources
St, Patrick's Day 2018
- (0)
- $2.82
Year 2 English Bundle
- 6 Resources
- $11.27
Bonfire Poetry - 3D Fire Poems
- (7)
- $4.23
New resources
Reading comprehension - Christmas in France
- (1)
- FREE
Halloween coloring pages.
- (1)
- FREE
FREE Clip art Cute Rainbow Stars (set of 8) for Pre-K and Kindergarten
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Easter Poetry
- (7)
- $4.23
History Queen Elizabeth's 65 Years on the Throne
- (0)
- 10% off$4.23$3.80
St, Patrick's Day 2018
- (0)
- $2.82