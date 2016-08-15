Students describe the city of their dreams. This high interest writing prompt provides enough vocabulary and phrases for beginners, and it works for more advanced students by adjusting the word requirement. It contains 60+ words and phrases to assist students with the writing task.



The download includes:



1. Writing prompt - The writing prompt contains: verbs to discuss the city (se llama, hay, tiene, está/están, es/son), 24 words for places and things in the city, 18 adjectives for describing the city, 11 prepositional phrases to tell where things are located, plus several other helpful words.



2. Sample 249 word writing prompt that can be used for:

a. Individual translation activity

b. Full class translation activity when projected



3. Sample 249 word writing prompt copied 2 per page for use as student handouts.



4. Sample 249 word writing prompt copied 2 per page for use as a student translation assignment.



4 pages