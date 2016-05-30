¿Qué lleva? Great for practicing noun/adjective agreement and revising vocab sets - clothing and colors. The students color in a teddy bear and then write four sentences to describe it using a clothing word and a color word.

The completed pages can be used to make a colorful wall display.



Handouts of the Spanish clothing (la ropa) vocab and masc/fem, sing/plural of color vocab are included in the pack. These can be given to all students if this is an early activity, given to some to provide differentiation or not used at all if you want to use the activity as assessment of learning.



As a final activity, students can design and color in their own teddy bears and write four sentences of description or design and swap to describe.



This resource comprises:

1. Six teddy-bear activity sheets

2. One sample completed teddy-bear activity sheet to display or use as an example

3. One design-your-own teddy-bear activity sheet for students to clothe themselves

4. Color and b/w handout of color vocab

5. B/w handout of clothing vocab



