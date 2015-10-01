Spanish clothing activity and game to teach or practice clothing vocabulary in Spanish. This would work well in a beginning Spanish or bilingual class. Students assemble an envelope or file folder and add inserts with Spanish clothing vocabulary words and pictures or definitions in English. Templates are provided in which students draw their own pictures, or you can use the included picture inserts. After assembling the envelope and inserts, students can use the inserts to play a matching game with a partner. This activity can easily stand alone or can be added to an interactive notebook. This product includes the following pages:
**Assembly Photo Page.
**Vocabulary list of clothing in Spanish.
**Vocabulary list of clothing in Spanish with directions to add to an interactive notebook. Sized to fit in a composition book.
**File folder template for storing La Ropa inserts (choose either the file folder OR the envelope template)
**File folder template for storing La Ropa inserts with directions to add to an interactive notebook.
**Envelope template for storing weather expressions.
**Envelope template for storing weather expressions with directions to add to an interactive notebook.
**Clothing picture inserts to add to envelope. (2 pgs.)
**Clothing vocabulary word inserts in Spanish to add to envelope. (2 pgs.)
**Corresponding clothing vocabulary word inserts in English to add to envelope. (2 pgs.)
**Blank circle inserts on which students can draw their own clothing to add to envelope.
**Blank circle inserts on which students can write Spanish clothing words to add to envelope.
The following vocabulary is used.
el abrigo
la blusa
la bolsa
las botas
los calcetines
la camisa
la camiseta
la chaqueta
la falda
los pantalones (cortos/vaqueros/jeans)
el saco
las sandalias
el sombrero
el suéter
el traje de baño
el vestido
los zapatos (de tenis)
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 1, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
