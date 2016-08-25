Students sketch and color a minimum of 10 clothing items and accessories that they will take with them on a trip to Spain. They then write the corresponding Spanish words under the sketched items. Students enjoy practicing their speaking skills as they proudly present their creations to their classmates.



Included in the download:



1. Suitcase with instructions for the activity.

2. Suitcase without instructions to allow modified use.

3. Suitcase without instructions with "buen viaje".

4. Clothing vocabulary list with 20 words copied 2/page for student handouts.



4 pages