Students sketch and color a minimum of 10 clothing items and accessories that they will take with them on a trip to Spain. They then write the corresponding Spanish words under the sketched items. Students enjoy practicing their speaking skills as they proudly present their creations to their classmates.

Included in the download:

1. Suitcase with instructions for the activity.
2. Suitcase without instructions to allow modified use.
3. Suitcase without instructions with "buen viaje".
4. Clothing vocabulary list with 20 words copied 2/page for student handouts.

4 pages

$3.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • suitcase---10-items-title.jpg
  • suitcase---10-items-TES-SueSummers.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 25, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

jpg, 36 KB

suitcase---10-items-title

Project/Activity

pdf, 855 KB

suitcase---10-items-TES-SueSummers

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades