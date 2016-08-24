This is a 2-person, 13 line skit between 2 friends with a focus on Spanish colors. One asks the other several questions about her favorite colors. Key words and phrases used are te gusta, me encanta, de qué color, tengo, qué tienes, no tengo, and no me digas. There are 7 different color words used in the skit.
Included in the download:
1. Bilingual Spanish and English skit, copied 2 per page for student handouts.
2. Spanish only skit, copied 2/page for student handouts. This can be used as a translation assignment.
3. Bilingual Spanish and English skit in large font that can be projected. Use for presenting and practicing vocabulary.
3. Bilingual Spanish only skit in large font that can be projected. Use for presenting and practicing vocabulary.
4 pages
