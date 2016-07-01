Expose students to several Spanish artists while they practice Spanish commands! Using the accompanying city map, students give directions in their responses to 10 "Me puede decir cómo llego..." questions. The activity can be used for formal or informal commands. There is a sample question/response with the response given using informal commands. The map includes 9 different streets, and each is named after a Spanish master. Included are Juan Gris, Velazquez, Gaudí, El Greco, Picasso, Sorolla, Dalí, Miró, and Goya.



Also included are 3 sets of 2 city places that students must use to compose questions asking for directions, and 9 images to identify.



The download includes 2 files:

1. One with a small map included with the activity pages

2. One file with just a large map



Since answers will vary, an answer key is not included.



5 pages