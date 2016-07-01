Expose students to several Spanish artists while they practice Spanish commands! Using the accompanying city map, students give directions in their responses to 10 "Me puede decir cómo llego..." questions. The activity can be used for formal or informal commands. There is a sample question/response with the response given using informal commands. The map includes 9 different streets, and each is named after a Spanish master. Included are Juan Gris, Velazquez, Gaudí, El Greco, Picasso, Sorolla, Dalí, Miró, and Goya.
Also included are 3 sets of 2 city places that students must use to compose questions asking for directions, and 9 images to identify.
The download includes 2 files:
1. One with a small map included with the activity pages
2. One file with just a large map
Since answers will vary, an answer key is not included.
5 pages
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Spanish ER & IR Verbs Conjugation Chart - 14 Regular Verbs
- (1)
- $2.50
Spanish Affirmative and Negative Words with Stem Changes Verbs
- (0)
- $2.50
Spanish Superlative Adjectives Sentence Translations
- (0)
- $2.50
Popular paid resources
No Smoking Day 2018
- (0)
- 15% off$2.82$2.39
'You can count on me'. Song to learn to count to ten in languages other than English
- (1)
- $1.41
Activities Scoot game
- (0)
- $5.63
New resources
Weather (EAL)
- (1)
- FREE
Zoo animals bingo
- (1)
- $3.00
Christmas Bingo
- (2)
- $3.00
Updated resources
House pictures Tic Tac Toe
- (0)
- $2.82
House Connect the Dots Squares game
- (0)
- $4.23
House Connect 4 game
- (0)
- $2.82