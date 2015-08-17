No prep! Just print and go!
Spanish: Beginner Questions
A communicative activity to get your kids up and out of their seats and speaking Spanish with at least 16 different classmates! These are called "Walking Questionnaires" or "People Searches" by some teachers.
Students will ask each other the questions provided on the game boards in order to obtain answers and signatures from their classmates to complete the boards.
This packet has 1 questionnaire with questions that absolute beginning Spanish students are learning. Some examples:
¿Cómo te llamas?
¿Qué hora es?
¿Cuál estación es?
¿Qué tiempo hace?
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 17, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
