This differentiated activity allows students to view engaging pictures of 10 different tourist attractions and monuments from the Spanish speaking world and choose 3 that interest them to research further. Each picture comes with a short video describing the site and asks them to explain where it is located, what it is, and list three interesting facts. The file includes a version in both English and Spanish. This was created to be completed in Google Docs, but it can be printed as well. Students will need access to YouTube.



The locations include:

Machu Picchu (Peru), La Sagrada Familia (Spain), The Galapagos Islands (Ecuador), Chichen Itza (Mexico), El centro del mundo (Ecuador), Arenal Volcano (Guatemala), Tikal (Guatemala), Iguazu Falls (Argentina), Alhambra (Spain), Easter Island (Chile).