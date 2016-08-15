Allow students to explore unique cultural elements of the Spanish-speaking world with these webquests. All activities can be completed individually or in pairs, making these great sub plans in a pinch! They can also be used as part of language lab time or as a jumping off point for classroom discussion!
This bundle includes the following items, each sold separately as well:
Spanish Culture: Famous Attractions Video Webquest
Geography Webquest: Spanish-Speaking Countries
Spanish Holidays and Festivals: Video Webquest
Mexican Independence Day Video Webquest
Hispanic Heritage Month: Webquest
Spanish and Latin American Traditional Foods Webquest
