This Dia de los Muertos word search puzzle worksheet contains 22 clues for common Spanish Day of the Dead vocabulary words plus several clip art images. Students are instructed to:

1. Complete the word search
2. Write Spanish vocabulary words under each picture
3. Write the English vocabulary word next to each word

A corresponding vocabulary list, copied 2 per page, is included.

2 pages

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • word-search---day-of-the-dead-TES-Sue-Summers.pdf
  • word-search---day-of-the-dead---Sue-Summers.jpg

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 19, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

pdf, 1 MB

word-search---day-of-the-dead-TES-Sue-Summers

Worksheet

jpg, 171 KB

word-search---day-of-the-dead---Sue-Summers

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades