This Dia de los Muertos word search puzzle worksheet contains 22 clues for common Spanish Day of the Dead vocabulary words plus several clip art images. Students are instructed to:
1. Complete the word search
2. Write Spanish vocabulary words under each picture
3. Write the English vocabulary word next to each word
A corresponding vocabulary list, copied 2 per page, is included.
2 pages
Created: Aug 19, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Understanding the world / Festivals and celebrations
- Understanding the world / People and communities
- World languages / English language learning
- World languages / English language learning / Culture
- World languages / English language learning / Links to other subjects
- World languages / Spanish
- World languages / Spanish / Culture
- World languages / Spanish / Links to other subjects
