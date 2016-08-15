This is a favorite of both my students and me! Students create a comic strip with pictures of themselves making faces to express each emotion and a caption in Spanish! Can be used to just teach estar and emotions, or to teach ser vs. estar. I have made it fully editable so you can adjust for the technology in your class. It includes a .docx file, a google drive file, and a .pdf for your convenience as well.



Includes:

Tips for teachers

Directions for students and rubric

2 Sample projects