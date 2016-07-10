Your students will love this handy reference with family words on one side and animal words on the other! The family side contains 22 common family words, and the other contains 23 common animals words. Just copy back to back, cut, and share with your students! You could also copy one side at a time, if you prefer to present and practice these topics separately. These bookmarks are great for back to school, Spanish class, bilingual classrooms, and even prizes for Spanish Club!



2 pages