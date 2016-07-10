Your students will love this handy reference with family words on one side and animal words on the other! The family side contains 22 common family words, and the other contains 23 common animals words. Just copy back to back, cut, and share with your students! You could also copy one side at a time, if you prefer to present and practice these topics separately. These bookmarks are great for back to school, Spanish class, bilingual classrooms, and even prizes for Spanish Club!

2 pages

$2.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • family-animals-bookmarks-TES-SueSummers.pdf
  • family-animals-bookmarks-family.jpg
  • family-pets-bookmarks-animals.jpg

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 10, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Study Guide

pdf, 2 MB

family-animals-bookmarks-TES-SueSummers

Study Guide

jpg, 101 KB

family-animals-bookmarks-family

Study Guide

jpg, 91 KB

family-pets-bookmarks-animals

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades