Your students will love this handy reference with family words on one side and animal words on the other! The family side contains 22 common family words, and the other contains 23 common animals words. Just copy back to back, cut, and share with your students! You could also copy one side at a time, if you prefer to present and practice these topics separately. These bookmarks are great for back to school, Spanish class, bilingual classrooms, and even prizes for Spanish Club!
2 pages
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 10, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school.
