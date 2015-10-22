Spanish Family Unit - Vocabulary, Worksheets, Project, Quiz, Skit and More! Save by purchasing these items in this bundle! The 40 page download contains everything you need for lots of family vocabulary and grammar practice! There are plenty of activities to introduce and practice during a family unit, plus revisit family throughout the year using different grammatical concepts. These activities can also be used with upper level students as back to school review. There are 16 practice worksheets, 1 quiz, a PowerPoint Project, 1 2 two-person skit, flashcards, oral questions, tic tac toe and 1 English to Spanish vocabulary list with over 75 family and pet words.
Items included are:
1. Family and Pets Vocabulary List
2. 25 Family Relationships / Answer Key
3. 25 Family Plurals and Translations / Answer Key
4. Botero and Family 7 Questions / Answer Key
5. Botero and Bullfight Family 7 Questions / Answer Key
6. 2 Family Paragraph Translations - English to Spanish and Spanish to English
7. Family and Pets IDs / Answer Key
8. Ser and 10 Family Description Translations / Answer Key
9. Family and Comparisons Más/Menos que + Adjective / Answer Key
10. Family and Tener 13 Sentences / Answer Key
11. 15 Family and Descriptive Adjectives / Answer Key
12. 10 Possessive Adjectives and Family / Answer Key
13. 10 Oral Questions / Response Translations
14. Family Vocabulary Student Flashcards
15. Family Tic Tac Toe Grid / Answer Key
16. Describe 5 Family Members
17. Family PowerPoint Project
18. Family Crossword Puzzle 33 Words and 11 Picture IDs / Answer Key
19. Family and Pets Word Search Puzzle 33 Words and Picture IDs / Answer Key
20. Family Quiz / Answer Key
21. 2 Person Family Skit
These materials can be used for various levels of Spanish and there are many activities that can be used for substitute lesson plans. All resources are also sold separately on TES.
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 22, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Spanish ER & IR Verbs Conjugation Chart - 14 Regular Verbs
- (1)
- $2.50
Spanish Affirmative and Negative Words with Stem Changes Verbs
- (0)
- $2.50
Spanish Superlative Adjectives Sentence Translations
- (0)
- $2.50
Popular paid resources
Phonics: Phonics Blend SW
- (4)
- $2.82
Phonics: Phonics Blend SM
- (4)
- $2.82
Phonics: Phonics Blend ST
- (4)
- $2.82
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
{Free} Winter Playdough Mats
- (3)
- FREE
Updated resources
KS3 English Skills Series One Resource Pack
- (0)
- $14.09
KS3 English Skills Series Two Resource Pack
- (0)
- $14.09
KS3 English Skills Series Three Resource Pack
- (0)
- $14.09