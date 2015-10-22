Spanish Family Unit - Vocabulary, Worksheets, Project, Quiz, Skit and More! Save by purchasing these items in this bundle! The 40 page download contains everything you need for lots of family vocabulary and grammar practice! There are plenty of activities to introduce and practice during a family unit, plus revisit family throughout the year using different grammatical concepts. These activities can also be used with upper level students as back to school review. There are 16 practice worksheets, 1 quiz, a PowerPoint Project, 1 2 two-person skit, flashcards, oral questions, tic tac toe and 1 English to Spanish vocabulary list with over 75 family and pet words.



Items included are:

1. Family and Pets Vocabulary List

2. 25 Family Relationships / Answer Key

3. 25 Family Plurals and Translations / Answer Key

4. Botero and Family 7 Questions / Answer Key

5. Botero and Bullfight Family 7 Questions / Answer Key

6. 2 Family Paragraph Translations - English to Spanish and Spanish to English

7. Family and Pets IDs / Answer Key

8. Ser and 10 Family Description Translations / Answer Key

9. Family and Comparisons Más/Menos que + Adjective / Answer Key

10. Family and Tener 13 Sentences / Answer Key

11. 15 Family and Descriptive Adjectives / Answer Key

12. 10 Possessive Adjectives and Family / Answer Key

13. 10 Oral Questions / Response Translations

14. Family Vocabulary Student Flashcards

15. Family Tic Tac Toe Grid / Answer Key

16. Describe 5 Family Members

17. Family PowerPoint Project

18. Family Crossword Puzzle 33 Words and 11 Picture IDs / Answer Key

19. Family and Pets Word Search Puzzle 33 Words and Picture IDs / Answer Key

20. Family Quiz / Answer Key

21. 2 Person Family Skit



These materials can be used for various levels of Spanish and there are many activities that can be used for substitute lesson plans. All resources are also sold separately on TES.