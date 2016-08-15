Disclaimer: These materials were made to align with the vocabulary in Así Se Dice Level 1 textbook.

Bundle includes:
1. Complete vocab list for Así se dice capítulo 4, vocabulario parte 1 where students can write in definitions and draw pictures or write word clues for each word.
2. Two homework assignments with smaller chunks of vocab
3. A quiz
4. Word sort activity
5. Guided conversation practice
6. Webquest for traditional foods
7. Game - variation of flyswatter, ideal for all class sizes!

$8.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Food-Unit.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 15, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Lesson Plan

pdf, 7 MB

Food-Unit

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades