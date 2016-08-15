"Plaza de toros" is a variation of the flyswatter game that lets all students play at the same time because each pair receives a board! It's perfect for large or challenging groups!

This product includes:
- Directions and tips for the teacher
- Student directions
- Game boards for the food vocabulary list from the textbook series Así Se Dice
-English and Spanish definitions for differentiation
- 3 templates to create your own boards

Created: Aug 15, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

