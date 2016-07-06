This bundle includes guided notes for teaching infinitive expressions or double verb phrases in Spanish. It was written to accompany Así de dice and focuses on ir a + infinitive, tener que + infinitive, and acabar de + infinitive.
Includes:
Guided notes with practice - student version
Guided notes with practice - key/teacher version
2 homework assignments
