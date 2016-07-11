This is a 2-person, 15 line dialogue between two people. One interviews the other about what he did as a child. Sample phrases and vocabulary used include qué hacías, me divertía, jugaba, nadaba, trepaba a los árboles, patinaba, esquiaba, pescaba, construía, and pintaba.
Included in the download:
1. Skit in Spanish and English, copied 2 per page for student handouts.
2. Spanish only skit for Spanish to English translation assignment.
3. English only skit for English to Spanish translation assignment.
4. Large font bilingual skit that can be projected. Use for presenting and practicing vocabulary.
4 pages
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 11, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school.
