Print these Spanish Months of the Year & Hispanic Festivals Classroom Signs for colorful, cultural classroom decorations, as well as a helpful reference for your students! Each sign contains at least one image pertaining to a holiday or festival celebrated in Spanish speaking countries. Holidays include Three Kings Day, Day of the Dead, Mexican Independence, Tomatina, Las Posadas, Feria de Abril, Cinco de Mayo, Corpus Christi Day, Las Fallas, Running of the Bulls and Valentine's Day. The signs print out as 8 1/2 x 11 pages. The signs will make back to school bright and cheery in your classroom!
13 pages
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 19, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Spanish ER & IR Verbs Conjugation Chart - 14 Regular Verbs
- (1)
- $2.50
Spanish Affirmative and Negative Words with Stem Changes Verbs
- (0)
- $2.50
Spanish Superlative Adjectives Sentence Translations
- (0)
- $2.50
Popular paid resources
Pets and Animals Spanish Vocabulary - Powerpoint, Readings, and Activities
- (0)
- $6.50
PRIMARY SPANISH NUMBERS 0-20 CHALLENGE CARDS
- (1)
- $3.52
Spanish new GCSE - Revision bundle
- 18 Resources
- $21.13
New resources
Como te fue - Holiday opinions and descriptions
- (1)
- FREE
SPANISH VERBS 25 MUST-HAVE VERBS REFERENCE LIST #1
- (1)
- FREE
Tu disfraz de Halloween según tu cumpleaños. Your Halloween costume according to your birthday
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Spanish GCSE 2018 revision guide
- (0)
- $11.27
GCSE Family: Appearance & Personality
- (0)
- $4.93
GCSE Spanish: Grammar Revision Book
- (0)
- $4.93