Students practice writing Spanish numbers, fruit vocabulary, and the verb hay with this activity. They respond to 7 cuántos/cuántas hay plus fruit vocabulary questions based on the number of clip art items shown. An example is: ¿Cuántos plátanos hay? Hay seis plátanos. They also write the Spanish translation for 6 fruit vocabulary words.

The answer key is included.

2 pages

$2.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • cuantos---fruit-TES-Sue-Summers.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 4, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

pdf, 1,010 KB

cuantos---fruit-TES-Sue-Summers

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades