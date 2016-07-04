Students practice writing Spanish numbers, Spanish animals vocabulary, and the verb hay with this activity. They respond to 7 cuántos/cuántas hay plus animals vocabulary questions based on the number of clip art images shown. An example is: ¿Cuántos monos hay? Hay cuatro monos. Animals included are pingüinos, rinocerontes, monos, cabra, jirafas, and cebras. They also write the Spanish translation for 6 animal vocabulary words.



The answer key is included.



2 pages