Students practice writing Spanish numbers, Spanish animals vocabulary, and the verb hay with this activity. They respond to 7 cuántos/cuántas hay plus animals vocabulary questions based on the number of clip art images shown. An example is: ¿Cuántos monos hay? Hay cuatro monos. Animals included are pingüinos, rinocerontes, monos, cabra, jirafas, and cebras. They also write the Spanish translation for 6 animal vocabulary words.
The answer key is included.
2 pages
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 4, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
suesummersshop
Spanish ER & IR Verbs Conjugation Chart - 14 Regular Verbs
Students conjugate 7 common regular ER verbs, and 7 common regular IR verbs, and provide the English meaning of each of the infinitives. Sample ver...
- (1)
- $2.50
suesummersshop
Spanish Affirmative and Negative Words with Stem Changes Verbs
This Spanish affirmative and negatives activity includes 10 English to Spanish sentence translations with common stem change verbs and nouns. Sampl...
- (0)
- $2.50
suesummersshop
Spanish Superlative Adjectives Sentence Translations
Students practice Spanish superlative adjectives with a variety of adjectives and nouns. There are 11 English to Spanish sentences total. A sample ...
- (0)
- $2.50
Popular paid resources
LivelyLearning
SPANISH VERBS REVISION & PRACTICE
PERFECT FOR DEVELOPING LANGUAGE SKILLS AS WELL AS PRACTISING AND REVISING ESSENTIAL SPANISH VOCABULARY WITH A FOCUS ON HIGH-FREQUENCY VERBS! This r...
- (1)
- $5.63
Vicky9bp
Mira 3 - Unit 4.4 Me gustan los idiomas
A lesson based on the Mira 3 (rojo) textbook, “Me gustan los idiomas” topic.
- (0)
- $4.93
ndjarv
Spanish Tenses and Moods: a detailed overview
Suitable for anyone learning Spanish to any level. Can be used by teachers to introduce a particular tense or mood. Can be used for revision purpos...
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
KatherineBibby
Como te fue - Holiday opinions and descriptions
A lesson to help students write detailed descriptions of their holidays in the past tense including opinions. This lesson is aimed at Y8/Y9 student...
- (1)
- FREE
hi1973
Viva GCSE - Module 4 - Fanatico del deporte
This lesson provides a differentiated reading activity, revises the Imperfect tense conjugations and requires students to complete answers to a GCS...
- (1)
- $5.63
Merceditas2
Tu disfraz de Halloween según tu cumpleaños. Your Halloween costume according to your birthday
With Halloween approaching, this is an ideal activity to use as a starter, transition or end of lesson. Objective: revise or introduce vocabulary. ...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
sairama
Quiz preterite imperfect spanish
A quiz on the preterit and imperfect tenses in Spanish. The quiz consists of 20 personal questions that students must answer in a complete sentence.
- (0)
- $2.82
wrightcv
GCSE Family: Appearance & Personality
These resources cover the topic of family. Pupils will learn different family members, physical descriptions, personality adjectives, possessive pr...
- (0)
- $4.93
wrightcv
GCSE Spanish: Grammar Revision Book
This 120 page document covers all the key Spanish verb tenses required at GCSE level, including some higher level tenses and grammatical structures...
- (0)
- $4.93