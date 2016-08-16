Spanish-Numbers-Speaking-Activity--Sports-statistics

Motivate students to talk in the target language by using these score sheets from professional and college sports teams! This document includes a link to a google presentation that you can edit to make your own or just present to your class for group or parter discussion. Slides cover numbers 0-100 but are chunked into smaller increments for beginners. Each slide includes notes on how I used it in my own class to give you ideas.



Disclaimer: I purposefully chose football and basketball for these statistics because a) I knew it would engage my students and b) the scores of those games were conducive to the chunk of numbers we were practicing. I understand that these are not culturally popular in the Spanish-speaking world.