Spanish Numbers with Spanish ¡Alive! Musical Mini-lessons for Children– Diez conejos



DIez conejos is a a short and simple song to reinforce your beginning Spanish lesson for kids. The song is about 10 rabbits. The accompanying 5 sheets reinforce the numbers 1 through 10.in a variety of ways, from asking how many rabbits, birds, boys, balloons, simple math, dot to dot completion of a coquí, and even an introduction to Mayan numeric symbols. Miscellaneous words introduced are:



• Pájaros

• Globos

• Niños

• Hay

• Cuántos

• Más

• Menos

• Son

• Veo

• ves



To listen to short song samples of this and other songs in this collection, click on the url below.



https://www.tes.com/teaching-resource/spanish-alive-musical-mini-lessons-12-short-song-sample-mp3s-11124806