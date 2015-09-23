Spanish Numbers with Spanish ¡Alive! Musical Mini-lessons for Children– Diez conejos

DIez conejos is a a short and simple song to reinforce your beginning Spanish lesson for kids. The song is about 10 rabbits. The accompanying 5 sheets reinforce the numbers 1 through 10.in a variety of ways, from asking how many rabbits, birds, boys, balloons, simple math, dot to dot completion of a coquí, and even an introduction to Mayan numeric symbols. Miscellaneous words introduced are:

• Pájaros
• Globos
• Niños
• Hay
• Cuántos
• Más
• Menos
• Son
• Veo
• ves

To listen to short song samples of this and other songs in this collection, click on the url below.

https://www.tes.com/teaching-resource/spanish-alive-musical-mini-lessons-12-short-song-sample-mp3s-11124806

