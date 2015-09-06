Spanish Perfect Picture Stories for Excellent Writing Packet 29-32

Perfect Picture Stories for Excellent Writing address needs of teachers who want creative visual prompts, the lists of linking, transitional, temporal and other essential words, and the guidelines for better and more fluid writing.

Each Spanish Perfect Picture Stories for Excellent Writing Packet includes :

• 4 pages of different 6-framed pictures stories

• stimulus questions for each story

• vocabulary

• lists of linking words, temporal words, transitional words and many more words for more better writing

• guidelines for excellent writing using Prefect Picture Stories

• simple rubric for easier grading and checklist for students

The stories suggested by the 6 pictures are:

29-A family of nice witches adopts a friendly and very useful dragon.

30-After an accident a boy is told that he will never walk again but over the years he surprises his doctors and eventually walks and is able to win running races.

31-A girl from a family of avid readers grows up and has her own family of readers.

32- Even though judged to be undesirable alternative teen-agers, this group of kids surprises onlookers by helping out a man in trouble.

Created: Sep 6, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

