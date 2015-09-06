Spanish Perfect Picture Stories for Excellent Writing Packet 29-32
Perfect Picture Stories for Excellent Writing address needs of teachers who want creative visual prompts, the lists of linking, transitional, temporal and other essential words, and the guidelines for better and more fluid writing.
Each Spanish Perfect Picture Stories for Excellent Writing Packet includes :
• 4 pages of different 6-framed pictures stories
• stimulus questions for each story
• vocabulary
• lists of linking words, temporal words, transitional words and many more words for more better writing
• guidelines for excellent writing using Prefect Picture Stories
• simple rubric for easier grading and checklist for students
The stories suggested by the 6 pictures are:
29-A family of nice witches adopts a friendly and very useful dragon.
30-After an accident a boy is told that he will never walk again but over the years he surprises his doctors and eventually walks and is able to win running races.
31-A girl from a family of avid readers grows up and has her own family of readers.
32- Even though judged to be undesirable alternative teen-agers, this group of kids surprises onlookers by helping out a man in trouble.
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 6, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .
Other resources by this author
El libro de la vida Video Companion Worksheets and Activities Packet
- (1)
- $6.00
Learn Italian With Canti, Ritmi e Rime –21 Musical BUNDLE with Exercises for the Italian Class
- (1)
- $40.00
U.S Westward Movement in Pictures for Differentiating Instruction, Special Ed., ELL and ESL Students
- (1)
- $6.00
Popular paid resources
SPANISH VERBS REVISION & PRACTICE
- (1)
- $5.63
Mira 3 - Unit 4.4 Me gustan los idiomas
- (0)
- $4.93
NEW AQA AS/ALevels Sitios históricos y civilizaciones prehispánicas -Patrimonio- El arte Frida Kahlo
- (0)
- $8.45
New resources
Como te fue - Holiday opinions and descriptions
- (1)
- FREE
Reggaeton Lento: Cultural lesson about music and Puerto Rico
- (1)
- FREE
Enjoy a Spanish Christmas in one lesson
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Hispanic Leaders Character Cards (Spanish version) - 20 Influential People!
- (0)
- $4.00
Digital Escape Game - the Spanish-Speaking World
- (0)
- $4.00
Quiz preterite imperfect spanish
- (0)
- $2.82