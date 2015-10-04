Get your students speaking, listening and practicing Spanish present tense ER and IR verb meanings and conjugations. This set includes 2 sets of 36 cards each and instructions for playing Yo tengo...¿Quién tiene...?
To prepare cards, just print (use cardstock if possible), cut apart and laminate to preserve use. Color or gray scale will work fine for printing.
The first set of cards (pgs. 3-8) contains a Spanish subject and then a verb in parentheses. Students will answer by identifying the card with the correctly conjugated Spanish verb. The second set of cards (pgs. 9-14) is more challenging and contains the English subject and verb. Students will answer with the correctly conjugated verb in Spanish.
To play, distribute cards to students. It is ok if some students have more than one card.
One student begins by reading the question on the BOTTOM of his/her card. It does not matter which student starts the game, as the goal is to get back to that original student after all students respond.
The student who has the answer responds by stating “Yo tengo…” and then reading his/her question.
The game continues in a loop until all students have responded and the first student answers the question with his/her “Yo tengo…” response at the top of the card.
Often, I split the students into 2 teams and they race against each other’s time to see which team can complete the activity the fastest. They love the competition aspect!
The verbs included in the game are: aprender, beber, comer, correr, leer, abrir, escribir, recibir, vivir, vender, decidir, creer, comprender
This game is included in the following bundle!
Spanish Verbs I have...Who has...? BUNDLE
I also have an AR verbs version of this game!
Spanish Present Tense AR Verbs I have, who has?
