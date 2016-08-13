In this silly story, Detective Guzman is trying to solve a robbery case for his client, Srta. Moretti. Just as be begins to crack the case, Ms. Moretti calls to say that the ring has been recovered...in the littler box of her cat!



The story focuses on adjectives for describing people, nationalities, and obtaining personal information for a message (name, phone, address, etc.). This version is written entirely in the present tense, but I have a past tense version in my store as well.