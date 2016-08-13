In this silly story, Detective Guzman is trying to solve a robbery case for his client, Srta. Moretti. Just as be begins to crack the case, Ms. Moretti calls to say that the ring has been recovered...in the litter box of her cat!



The story focuses on adjectives for describing people, nationalities, and obtaining personal information for a message (name, phone, address, etc.) This version is written using real language and includes present, preterit and imperfect tenses.