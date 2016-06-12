Help students practice reading comprehension and learn vocabulary related to travel and the airport through this silly story, written entirely in the present tense. Story includes reading comprehension and vocabulary activities as well.

Vocabulary includes: viajar, aerolínea, el piloto, volar, el vuelo, los pasajeros, la asistente de vuelo, esperar, la aduana, el aeropuerto, el avión, un pasaporte, el control de seguridad

