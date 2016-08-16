Written to accompany textbook Así Se Dice, this reading reinforces the vocabulary related to baseball and includes practice questions.
Vocabulary includes:
el beisbolista, el cátcher, el jonrón, el jardinero, el bateador, atrapar, el pítcher, batear, la pelota
Created: Aug 16, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
