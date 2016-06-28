Written to accompany textbook Buen Viaje, this reading reinforces the vocabulary related to beach sports and includes practice questions. The story is written entirely in the present tense for beginners.

Vocabulary includes:
-practicar la plancha de vela
-el surfing
-la natación
-pescar
-la sombrilla
-practicar el esquí acuático
-la silla playera
-la crema protectora
-tomar el sol
-la tabla hawaiana

