Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head live a simple life, until one day when their world is turned upside down by a new puppy who thinks Mr. Potato Head is his personal chew toy! Help Mrs. Potato Head on her journey to find all of his parts and put him back together again. Written to accompany the textbook Buen Viaje, this story also reviews rooms within the house and includes comprehension questions and activities. It is written using real tenses and includes present, past, and imperfect.



This story also comes in an all present tense version.