Help students review ER/IR verb vocabulary through this story! Marco is reading comments and viewing pictures on Facebook when he discovers he is not invited to a party. Later on he discovers it was a surprise party for him.

Target words: leer, ver, recibir, deber, asistir, saber.

Typically we read aloud and act out the story once, then I have students read aloud with a partner and highlight the words, then reread in English (TPRS strategy) before answering the questions in Spanish. Great for incorporating reading across the curriculum as well!

  • ER_IR-verbs-(marco).pdf

Created: Aug 16, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

E-book

pdf, 678 KB

ER_IR-verbs-(marco)

