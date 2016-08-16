Help students review ER/IR verb vocabulary through this story! Marco is reading comments and viewing pictures on Facebook when he discovers he is not invited to a party. Later on he discovers it was a surprise party for him.



Target words: leer, ver, recibir, deber, asistir, saber.



Typically we read aloud and act out the story once, then I have students read aloud with a partner and highlight the words, then reread in English (TPRS strategy) before answering the questions in Spanish. Great for incorporating reading across the curriculum as well!