Help students review ER/IR verb vocabulary through this story as well as see the past tense in context! Marco is reading comments and viewing pictures on Facebook when he discovers he is not invited to a party. Later on he discovers it was a surprise party for him.



Target words: leer, ver, recibir, deber, asistir, saber.



Typically we read aloud and act out the story once, then I have students read aloud with a partner and highlight the words, then reread in English (TPRS strategy) before answering the questions in Spanish. Great for incorporating reading across the curriculum as well!