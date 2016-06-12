This story was written to accompany the vocabulary from textbook En Español Unidad 2, Etapa 3. The book provides a strange assortment of pastimes and I wrote these stories to contextualize the vocab for my students. There are also two sets of comprehension questions for differentiation purposes.

(Vocab includes: cuidar a, pasear, caminar con el perro, el parque, tocar la guitarra, cenar, vivir, and prepara la comida)