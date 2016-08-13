In this story, Juan is eavesdropping on his sister and her friends as the girls talk about who they plan to marry, where they plan to live, what jobs they plan to have, and where they will go to college. He hopes that he will find out some juicy piece of gossip that he can hold over his sister's head so she will do his chores for him.
This story provides comprehensible input and over 30 repetitions of the structure ir a + infinitive in context. It also includes reading comprehension activities to reinforce this structure, as well as notes with practice and a teacher's guide. It is written entirely in the present tense.
Created: Aug 13, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
