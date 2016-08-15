This silly story was written to accompany the vocabulary in ch. 8 of Así se Dice 1. Students will meet León, a punk rock musician who develops a crush on Lola, a lover of museums and foreign films. León is determined to win over the girl, but will his plan work?

Targeted vocabulary includes: el cine, las películas, el museo, los cuadros, los pintores, las estatuas, el cantante, tocar un instrumento, y la banda.

This bundle includes a version in the present tense and another in the past tense for differentiation purposes. Both include a vocabulary activity and comprehension questions. You can purchase each separately, but you save $0.75 when you buy them together!

$3.25

Buy nowSave for later
  • Lola_yLeon_bundle.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 15, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 1 MB

Lola_yLeon_bundle

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades