Introduce beginning students to reading in the content area with this bundle of engaging stories! Each story was written specifically for beginners in the past tense and contains reading comprehension questions.
Included stories:
Spanish reading: Body Parts (past tense)
Spanish Reading: Emotions (past tense)
Spanish reading: Movies, Art, and Music (past tense)
Spanish reading: Train travel (past tense)
Spanish reading: Reflexive verb vocab practice "Tarzan y Jane" (past tense)
Spanish Reading: Adjectives and Personal Info (past tense)
Spanish readings: Technology, phones, and emotions (past tense)
Spanish reading: -ER & -IR verbs vocab practice (past tense)
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 16, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
