Help students learn common reflexive verb vocabulary through this silly story! Typically I have students read aloud with a partner and highlight the words, then reread in English (TPRS strategy) before answering the questions in Spanish. The story is written using preterite and imperfect tenses.
In this story, Tarzan really wants to impress Jane, so he does something he has never done before: he bathes, washes and combs his hair, and brushes his teeth.
Included vocabulary: ducharse, bañarse, cepillarse, despertarse, acostarse, ponerse, peinarse, lavarse, maquillarse
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 15, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
