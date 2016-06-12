Tatiana owns a store that sells school supplies. She introduces you to the students who shop in her store and tells what they buy. This story is written fully in the present tense and contains comprehension questions and grammar practice at the end, as well as an answer key.

Note: This story was written to accompany the vocab in Así Se Dice chapter 2 and 3 - school supplies, classes, and shopping in a store.

