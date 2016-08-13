Written to accompany the text book Así Se Dice ch. 9, this short reading activity talks about the differences between bargaining in a market versus shopping in a store. It includes a vocabulary activity as well.

Targeted vocabulary includes: el mercado, el precio, caro, barato, regatear, la artesanía, los tejidos, las cerámicas, rebaja, la tienda, el centro comercial

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Market_reading.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 13, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 875 KB

Market_reading

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades