Skiing is not a very popular sport in the Spanish-speaking world, but it may appear in your textbook like it does in mine! Use this non-fiction reading passage to practice this vocabulary and learn about a Mexican man who competed as an Olympic skiier! Reading includes basic comprehension questions and vocabulary activity.

Featured vocabulary:
esquiar, los esquís, las botas, los bastones, el telesquí, el anorak, nieve, el casco, subir

Note: This story was written to accompany the vocab in Así Se Dice chapter 7.

