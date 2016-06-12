Skiing is not a very popular sport in the Spanish-speaking world, but it may appear in your textbook like it does in mine! Use this non-fiction reading passage to practice this vocabulary and learn about a Mexican man who competed as an Olympic skiier! Reading includes basic comprehension questions and vocabulary activity.



Featured vocabulary:

esquiar, los esquís, las botas, los bastones, el telesquí, el anorak, nieve, el casco, subir



Note: This story was written to accompany the vocab in Así Se Dice chapter 7.