Written to accompany textbook Así Se Dice, this reading reinforces the vocabulary related to soccer and includes practice questions.

Vocabulary includes:
el balón, el campo de fútbol, el tiempo, el gol, el/la portero(a), la portería, entrar, lanzar, meter un gol, guardar, bloquear, tocar

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • SpanishReadingSoccerelfutbol.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 15, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 471 KB

SpanishReadingSoccerelfutbol

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades