Written to accompany textbook Así Se Dice, this reading introduces the unit on sports by describing famous Spanish-speaking athletes. Vocabulary includes:
los deportes, el fútbol, el baloncesto/ el básquetbol, el béisbol, el tenis, el jugador, jugar, los aficionados, los espectadores, el partido, ganar, aplaudir

Created: Aug 15, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

