Help students practice reading comprehension and learn vocabulary related to travel and the train through this silly story. This bundle contains both a version in the present tense and another in preterite and imperfect.



Marisa is failing math and her parents won't allow her to attend the Shakira concert this weekend. Marisa decides to run away and take the train to get to the concert in Madrid. Imagine her surprise when she sees Shakira herself in the first class car!