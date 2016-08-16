I originally wrote these stories for the textbook En Español, Unidad 2, Etapa 2. It also uses some of the words in the Avancemos series 1.1. Whether you use these books or not, both stories provide repetitive comprehensible input to help students learn the targets vocabulary listed below. They also include comprehension questions.
Story one vocab focus:
Es la hora de… - it’s time for
Comprar - to buy
El almuerzo - lunch
La hamburguesa - hamburger
Un vaso de - a glass of
Las papas fritas - french fries
El refresco - a soft-drink
Story two vocab focus:
el receso = break
la fruta = fruit
descansar = to rest
visitar = to visit
la merienda = snack
la cita = an appointment/date
