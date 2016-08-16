I originally wrote these stories for the textbook En Español, Unidad 2, Etapa 2. It also uses some of the words in the Avancemos series 1.1. Whether you use these books or not, both stories provide repetitive comprehensible input to help students learn the targets vocabulary listed below. They also include comprehension questions.



Story one vocab focus:

Es la hora de… - it’s time for

Comprar - to buy

El almuerzo - lunch

La hamburguesa - hamburger

Un vaso de - a glass of

Las papas fritas - french fries

El refresco - a soft-drink



Story two vocab focus:

el receso = break

la fruta = fruit

descansar = to rest

visitar = to visit

la merienda = snack

la cita = an appointment/date