This digital download includes 8 stories written in present tense for beginning students! The first 4 stories were written to accompany the vocabulary from the textbook Así Se Dice and the last 4 stories were written for vocab in the textbook En Español. Both sets of stories provide great, repetitive input for beginning readers in Spanish and are meant to teach vocab in smaller chunks than the books provide. Story titles include "El famoso Miguel Jordan," "Babe el beisbolista", "¿Fútbol o fútbol americano?" and more! Each story also comes with a vocab activity as well.



Please email me if you need the Word file so you can edit!