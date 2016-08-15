These stories were originally written to teach vocabulary for talking on the phone, but also incorporate a lot of emotion words as well.
A boy receives a mysterious text during class asking him to hang out on Friday. He agonizes over the best way to reply. In part two of the story, after embarrassing himself by assuming it was a few different girls in his class, he finds out that the text came from his mom who got a new phone and didn't know how to use it.
Both stories include comprehension questions as well. This story is uses preterite and imperfect.
