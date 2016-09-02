This is a fun song for children of all ages and sounds great sung in a round! For students studying grammar, it shows a nice contrast between the preterit and imperfect and helps them remember the difference once they’ve learned the song. There are 4 verses, each talking about about a very small mouse.

Included:

1. One page with 1 song
2. One page with 2 songs for paper saving student handouts
3. One page with tips on how to use the song
4. One page with the song as a close exercise for students to complete

The English translation is included.

5 pages

