This is a fun song for children of all ages and sounds great sung in a round! For students studying grammar, it shows a nice contrast between the preterit and imperfect and helps them remember the difference once they’ve learned the song. There are 4 verses, each talking about about a very small mouse.
Included:
1. One page with 1 song
2. One page with 2 songs for paper saving student handouts
3. One page with tips on how to use the song
4. One page with the song as a close exercise for students to complete
The English translation is included.
5 pages
